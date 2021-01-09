Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $391,004.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $391,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $339,335.60.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $953.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

