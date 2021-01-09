Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

