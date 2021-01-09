Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Sells 69,213 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $207,639.00.

Kopin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 2,720,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.