Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $74,753.08 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $148.22 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $222,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

