Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $74,753.08 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $148.22 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $222,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.
Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.