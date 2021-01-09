Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells $5,498,562.05 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $194.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $204.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.