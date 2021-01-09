Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $171,658.52 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $402.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -222.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.82.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

