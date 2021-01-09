Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $91,406.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $91,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSHD opened at $129.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

