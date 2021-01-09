Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $145,039.70 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GLPI opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

