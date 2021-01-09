Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells $318,106.62 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

