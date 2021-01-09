Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells 3,506 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

