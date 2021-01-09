Insider Selling: Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,353,992.48 in Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $2,353,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denbury alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.