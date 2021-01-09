Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14.

On Friday, November 6th, David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.43. 440,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,244. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $320.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

