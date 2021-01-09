Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Sells $531,570.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $184.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

