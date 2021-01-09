Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,224. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -431.48, a PEG ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

