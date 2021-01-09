Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACMR opened at $103.76 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

