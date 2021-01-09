Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells 1,725 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $92,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

