Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 1,046,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,800. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

