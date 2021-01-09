Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $4,722,637.50 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $159.37 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $1,530,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

