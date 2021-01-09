Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Purchases $20,050.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $20,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 8,300 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $23,840.00.

NTWK stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.