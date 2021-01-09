Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Insider Buys £151.58 in Stock

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group Plc (III.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Friday, October 30th, Julia Wilson bought 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, with a total value of £147.90 ($193.23).

3i Group Plc (III.L) stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. 3i Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

3i Group Plc (III.L) Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.