Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading 8% Higher

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) traded up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.09. 6,217,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,735,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inseego by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

