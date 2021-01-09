InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPOOF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 166,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 269.03% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.