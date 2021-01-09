Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.61 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 33.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

