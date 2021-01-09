Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of INGN opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.61 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inogen by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

