Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. BidaskClub cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.44. The company had a trading volume of 618,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,490. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.