Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Sells $104,744.24 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

