Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.87

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1756325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

IEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a PE ratio of 369.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $50,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.