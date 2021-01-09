InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 66.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $436,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
