InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 66.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $436,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 448,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,361. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.