Indorse Token Market Cap Reaches $230,202.79 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $230,202.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 54.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00279449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.95 or 0.02809787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

