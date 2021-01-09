Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €169.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.07 ($202.43).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €146.46 ($172.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €149.24 and a 200 day moving average of €140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

