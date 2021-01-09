Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $436.00

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 433.98 ($5.67), with a volume of 50254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 373.08. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.