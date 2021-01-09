Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $9.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.62 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $34.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,549. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

