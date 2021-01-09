IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.