IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

IMRA stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $13.40. 645,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,203. IMARA has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

