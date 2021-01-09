Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $43,773,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

