Ignis (IGNIS) Hits Market Cap of $25.04 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Ignis has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $1.69 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00446913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00216766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Indodax, STEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

