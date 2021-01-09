IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.21 million and $9,785.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

