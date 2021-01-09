Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

