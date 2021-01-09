Idena 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,919.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $66,919.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 61,827,647 coins and its circulating supply is 34,398,781 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.