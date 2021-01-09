Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 54,188,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 44,668,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDEX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

