ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 38,591 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average is $191.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

