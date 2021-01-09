Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

