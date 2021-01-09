Ian Edward Kershaw Acquires 2,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,020 ($2,639.14).
IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.98. The company has a market cap of £56.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36).
