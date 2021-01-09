Ian Edward Kershaw Acquires 2,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,020 ($2,639.14).

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.98. The company has a market cap of £56.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

About IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L)

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

