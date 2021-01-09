IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 9,544,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,631,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. ValuEngine downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.