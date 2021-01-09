Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Down to $109.30

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.30, but opened at $105.20. Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 716,050 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.27. The company has a market capitalization of £292.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.