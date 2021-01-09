Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

