Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

