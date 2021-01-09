Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.