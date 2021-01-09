Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) Trading Down 7.8%

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 87,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 43,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$46.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) alerts:

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.