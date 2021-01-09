Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,409,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,338,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

